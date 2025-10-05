Philadelphia Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown made headlines following last week's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he posted a cryptic Bible verse on social media indicating he was not happy. You can understand why, as entering Sunday his 14 receptions are tied for 64th in the NFL and his 151 receiving yards are tied for 69th.

Despite Brown's slow start this season, don't expect him to be moved. NFL Media reports that teams have been calling the Eagles for months about Brown, but there's no indication the Eagles will trade him. Brown wants to remain in Philly, and the Eagles want him there.

Following the 31-25 victory against the Buccaneers, Brown posted Mark 6:11: "If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

Brown admitted to reporters this past week that he let his " frustrations boil over."

"I didn't speak to the media," Brown said. "I had a chance to correct my frustrations and I continued to let it boil over. And that's on me. I take full accountability on that. My message on Twitter wasn't directed at anyone in the building. And of course, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I take full accountability."

NFL Week 5 odds, predictions, expert picks: Will Eagles fend off Broncos? Can Saints earn first win? Tyler Sullivan

While star wide receivers can sometimes act like divas, this isn't the case here. In fact, Brown has disappeared in historic fashion. The three-time Pro Bowler has gone four straight games featuring a half with zero catches. Jalen Hurts didn't complete a single pass in the second half last week. New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and Los Angeles Chargers veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen have been targeted more than Brown this season.

NFL Media reports that the Eagles will try to get Brown more involved Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, but the Eagles have more concerns than just the passing game. This offensive attack ranks bottom five in total yards per game, yards per rush and yards per play this season. While the Eagles are a perfect 4-0, there's still some reason for concern.

Don't expect Brown to be moved prior to the Nov. 4 trade deadline. He doesn't want out, and the Eagles don't want to give him up.