The coronavirus pandemic has swept the nation, and now it has hit the epicenter of the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Doug Pederson informed his team he has tested positive for COVID-19, sharing the news with the team Sunday night (per ESPN's Tim McManus). Pederson alerted the team after a second positive test confirmed he had the virus.

Pederson is asymptomatic and doing fine, per McManus. One other staff member who was in close contact with Pederson was also sent home.

Pederson is the second NFL head coach to test positive for the coronavirus, following New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton -- who contracted the virus in the spring. The Eagles head coach is the first to test positive in season.

