Watch Now: Patrick Mahomes Ranked 4th In NFL Top 100 ( 2:24 )

The Philadelphia Eagles have used a running back-by-committee approach throughout the Doug Pederson era, a philosophy that led to a Super Bowl championship in 2017. Having said that, this approach has stymied individual outbursts. For reference, Philadelphia hasn't had its rushing leader from the previous season return to the roster the following year since 2014, as the dubious streak ended with Miles Sanders.

Sanders finished eighth in the NFL in all-purpose yards (1,641) and recorded six touchdowns in his rookie season. The Eagles split Sanders' carries with Jordan Howard for the first half of last season until a shoulder injury sidelined Howard for the majority of the second half of last year. Sanders became the primary running back and helped carry the Eagles to the NFC East title, allowing Philadelphia to move on from Howard and make the 2019 second-round pick the primary ball carrier.

Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley isn't abandoning that plan either.

"I'm excited about Miles. I'm excited about him handling the full load. I don't see Miles as a guy that you have to monitor his touches," Staley said (via the Eagles website). "I think you put him in, and you let him go."

Sanders' carries increased from 8.4 in the Eagles' first nine games to 14.7 in the final seven. He averaged 14.3 touches in 2019, but 18.7 over the final seven games as the primary ball carrier. Sanders had 397 yards from scrimmage in the three December wins the catapulted the Eagles to first place in the NFC East, including 156 in a Week 16 win over the Dallas Cowboys that give the Eagles the division lead for good.

The Eagles running back-by-committee approach has worked, but the individual numbers are more than interesting. Wendell Smallwood is the Eagles' leading rusher in the Doug Pederson era with 850 rushing yards with Sanders second at 818 -- and he's only played one year.

This is just the beginning for Sanders.

"I think he can go out there and he can handle that part of it," Staley said. "He showed last year. He flashed last year. He worked hard. He got to know the offense – the passing game and the running game and running routes also out of the backfield. His hands got better. You saw a kid get better every week.

"Sometimes you have to hold him back; then sometimes you just have to let him go."