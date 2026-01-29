The Philadelphia Eagles have found their new offensive coordinator as the team announced the hire of Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion on Thursday. Mannion, 33, replaces Kevin Patullo, who was removed from the position after Philadelphia's wild card loss to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month. Patullo, a longtime assistant of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, served in the role for just one season.

Mannion, who spent nine seasons in the NFL as a backup quarterback and has just two seasons of coaching experience, is set to inherit a unit that took a major step back on the heels of winning Super Bowl LIX.

"I'm thrilled to have Sean Mannion on board as the new offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles," Sirianni said. "I felt it was important to be patient and thorough to allow the right fit to reveal himself to us. Sean did just that. It was quickly apparent in meeting with Sean that he is a bright young coach with a tremendous future ahead of him in this league."

The Eagles went 11-6 but finished the regular season ranked 24th in yards per game, 19th in yards per play and 21st in offensive points per game this season. It was a trying campaign for all involved with receiver A.J. Brown calling the situation a "s--- show," fellow receiver DeVonta Smith voicing his own frustration with the passing offense, running back Saquon Barkley regressing a league-leading 2,283 yards from scrimmage in 2024 to 1,413 in 2025, and quarterback Jalen Hurts being plagued by inconsistent play.

A former Oregon State star, Mannion was selected by the then-St. Louis Rams in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in 10 games (one start) with the Rams and played in four games (two starts) with the Minnesota Vikings from 2019-21. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks as recently as 2023 before embarking on a coaching career.

Among the notable offensive minds Mannion played for include Rams coach Sean McVay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski. Mannion retired as a player in early 2024 and joined LaFleur's Packers as an offensive assistant. A year later, he was elevated to quarterbacks coach. Under his tutelage this season, Jordan Love had arguably the best year of his career, and backup Malik Willis stepped in and played well in multiple instances when Love was hurt.

Mannion is the Eagles' fifth offensive coordinator in five years. The team lost Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts coaching job after the 2022 season and handed the reins to Brian Johnson in 2023. The offense struggled, though, and Kellen Moore replaced Johnson the following season. After directing a Super Bowl-winning offense, Moore got the New Orleans Saints coaching job, leading to Patullo's promotion. Now Sirianni is handing the reins over to Mannion.

LaFleur said Mannion has a "bright future in this profession" earlier this month. Philadelphia clearly agreed.

"I was impressed by his systematic views on offensive football and his strategic approach," Sirianni said. "Sean's 11 years in the NFL have provided him a great opportunity to learn from and grow alongside some of the best coaches in the game. As a result, he has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our team moving forward."