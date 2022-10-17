PHILADELPHIA -- Perhaps the Philadelphia Phillies surprising run to the National League Championship Series had a lot to do with it, but Lincoln Financial Field had that playoff-like feel hours before the Philadelphia Eagles even took the field.

Meek Mill performed, First Lady Jill Biden was on hand for the coin toss, Joel Embiid was on the Eagles' sideline prior to the game. A who's who of local celebrities were on hand for the biggest Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game this early in the season in over a decade.

The Eagles entered the game undefeated and the Cowboys were 4-1, the first time both teams played each other this early in the season with four-plus wins since 1992. The vibe was there in Philadelphia as the Eagles had an opportunity to cement their status atop the NFC and remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL.

The players fed off that energy.

"The crowd was crazy. I know [Dallas] had a hard time because we had all of the momentum, especially in the first half," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said. "Hats off to the fans for showing up and showing out, because we definitely feed off of their energy."

Brown couldn't believe all the stunts the Eagles pulled for their biggest game in years. He already loved Philadelphia, but experienced that first taste of playing a game with high magnitude in Lincoln Financial Field.

"How was that atmosphere? That was like the best atmosphere I played in. That was a regular season game," Brown said. "When Meek came out performing, I'm talking to Smitty (DeVonta Smith) and Quez (Watkins).

"I'm like, this is a regular season game. It feels like the playoffs or something. That was big. That gave us so much momentum. Meek Mill is some of our favorite rappers.

Keep in mind it's only Week 6.

"Look, Philly is lit. That's all I'm gonna say," Brown said. "Philly is lit. I'm enjoying being here."

Miles Sanders enjoyed the crowd noise throughout the entire game, part of the reason why he loves playing for the Eagles. The crowd was so loud Sanders actually had to make a request for the fans during the next big game.

"Gotta tone it down a little bit when we on offense," Sanders said as he smiled to the media. "I know y'all be excited, but I love the atmosphere though. That's exactly what I expected for today."

Philadelphia has a lot of reasons to be excited with its sports teams. The Phillies are in the NLCS, the Flyers are unbeaten through two games, the Union are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and the Sixers begin their championship hopes this week with a loaded roster.

Oh, and the Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL. The city is on Cloud 9.