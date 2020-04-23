Eagles in talks to trade for 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin, per report
San Francisco has been openly dangling the wideout for a while
The Philadelphia Eagles figure to be after help at the wide receiver position early and often in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they might also be looking to add a veteran to their pass-catching corps this weekend. Hours after San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch suggested the team could trade Marquise Goodwin on the first day of the draft, 97.5 The Fanatic's Natalie Egenolf has reported the Eagles "are involved in the discussions" regarding a potential deal for Goodwin.
It's unclear whether Philadelphia is the front-runner to land the seven-year veteran, assuming there's even multiple teams willing to trade for Goodwin. But one thing is for certain: The Niners want to send the 29-year-old speedster somewhere. Coach Kyle Shanahan began publicly auctioning the wideout during February's scouting combine, and both he and Lynch haven't been shy about talking up the possibility of a trade since then. Just this week, Lynch said the 49ers have had "active" discussions with other teams and come close to a deal involving the former third-round pick.
Injuries sent Goodwin down the 49ers' depth chart in recent seasons, as the former Buffalo Bills target missed seven games in 2019 and five the year before. Even so, the receiver has consistently been a deep threat when on the field, averaging 16.6 yards per catch throughout his career. He's also just two years removed from a breakout as San Francisco's top big-play wideout, finishing 2017 with 56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns -- a stat line that earned him a three-year, $19.25 million extension.
Due $4.9 million in 2020, Goodwin likely wouldn't fetch San Francisco more than a late-round pick. The Niners could very well add his replacement as soon as Thursday night, when they pick No. 13 and No. 31 and could target some of this year's top receiver prospects.
