Lane Johnson was one of several Philadelphia Eagles players that exited the first half with injuries Sunday against the Saints. Johnson suffered a concussion and had to leave the game as he was seen throwing up on the Eagles sideline, per the Fox broadcast.

The Eagles had to replace their entire right side of the line after Johnson left with a concussion. Right guard Mekhi Becton is questionable to return with a finger injury. Tyler Steen went in for Becton at right guard and Fred Johnson filled in for Johnson at right tackle.

In addition to Philadelphia replacing the entire right side of its offensive line, wide receiver Britain Covey is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Covey was hit after a third down catch when he left the game in the first half.

The Eagles offense is already banged out with A.J. Brown (hamstring) out. For Sunday, they are losing other key pieces of their offense too.