The Philadelphia Eagles were missing three key contributors in practice this week, as wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion) and right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday ahead of Philly's Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, on Friday, they returned a couple of these players.

Brown and Johnson are both listed as questionable after being limited participants in practice Friday. However, Smith was ruled out with a concussion. Both Brown and Johnson are expected to travel to Tampa with their questionable designations.

Brown has missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury. In the season-opening win against the Green Bay Packers, he caught five passes for 119 yards and one touchdown. Smith and Johnson were injured during the Eagles' 15-12 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. The receiver took a violent hit in the fourth quarter that led to his concussion, while Johnson suffered a concussion in the second quarter. Fred Johnson stepped in at tackle when Johnson exited the game.

With Smith out and fellow wideout Britain Covey already on injured reserve, the Eagles may have to rely more on Jahan Dotson and Parris Campbell at receiver.

"This is kinda the opportunity I've been waiting for since I got into the NFL," Dotson said. "Just being out there on Sundays and showcasing my talent and being able to make plays for the football team. That's the goal at the end of the day. Help the team win and make plays. That's what I'm gonna do. That's what I'm capable of doing."