It's a tough spot for the Philadelphia Eagles, but they're not spinning it that way. All eyes are on the team to find out what awaits quarterback Carson Wentz in the near future, after being benched in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers for rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts. Enjoying the "spark" he saw with Hurts on the field, head coach Doug Pederson named Hurts as starter for the Week 14 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, keeping Wentz firmly glued to the sideline on Sunday. It's fair to believe the quality of play going forward -- assuming Hurts remains the starter for the final four games -- will determine the future of Wentz in Philadelphia, but that may not be the case at all.

For whether Hurts plays poorly or excels as QB1, the Eagles reportedly do not intend to part ways with Wentz in the offseason, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. A source categorized the decision as the Eagles still having in Wentz's abilities and potential to improve, but the reality is they're beneath a rock and a hard place. This isn't to say they do not still believe in Wentz, but the financial conundrum is the mastodon in the room.

The team awarded Wentz a four-year extension in 2019 that includes a then record-setting $107 million in guarantees, making an outright release unpalatable for owner Jeffrey Lurie. If they cut him loose (be it as a pre- or post--June 1 release), they'd still owe him a $10 million roster bonus and $15.4 million in base salary for 2021 -- per OverTheCap. If it's a pre-June 1 firing, his total dead money hit for next year launching to $59.22 million. If they designate him a post-June 1 release, to take a swing at lessening the salary cap impact as much as possible, the dead money hit would lessen to $34.67 million.

The only viable option in a divorce would be to trade Wentz, which would garner the Eagles cap savings that increase to the aforementioned $25.4 million offloaded to the new team if it happens post-June 1, but that would involve convincing a team to give up an asset or two for the right to take on a massive contract and subsequent cap hit, which inherently means that team would have to believe Wentz could be their franchise quarter -- for a very long time to come.

That's a tough sell from every angle, especially when factoring in the team doing the selling recently benched Wentz only 18 months after giving him said contract, and after sending their first-round pick along with a third-, fourth- and 2017 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in 2016 to grab Wentz with the second-overall selection. The 27-year-old currently leads the NFL in interceptions (15) and fumbles (10), and while you can attribute some of his failings to the fact he's the most-sacked quarterback in the league, the film tells the whole story, in that many of his wounds are self-inflicted.

With so much invested in Wentz from Day 1, it makes sense the Eagles would desperately attempt to not give up on him completely, and they're hoping he simply needs an offseason reboot. But unless they are truly looking to reinsert him as the starter in 2021 -- which is still possible -- the financial hit they'd take to keep him on as a backup is unfathomable. If Hurts shows up and shows out these last few games, an already complicated situation will become infinitely more so.



It'll be a young, promising, inexpensive quarterback versus a cap-heavy, regressing one the team hopes to fix. In the end, depending upon how things go with Hurts, this reported intention by the Eagles could be nothing more than a grab at some sort of leverage in a trade discussion.



Time will tell.