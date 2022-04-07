The Philadelphia Eagles have been quiet in free agency, yet appear poised to make a big splash if the price is right. With an available opening at one of the starting safety spots, the Eagles are interested in adding Tyrann Mathieu to their secondary, per NFL Network.

Philadelphia has not set up a visit with Mathieu yet, nor does Mathieu appear to be in a rush to sign anywhere. Mathieu visited with the New Orleans Saints this week, but left without a deal. Mathieu reportedly wants to "hold out for a right team."

The Eagles have remained in communication with Mathieu, who is the top safety left on the market. Mathieu finished with 76 tackles, three interceptions, and three passes defensed last season in earning another Pro Bowl selection. He allowed just a 65.9 passer rating in coverage when targeted as the primary defender.

Mathieu's 26 interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL amongst safeties since entering the league in 2013, and his three first-team All-Pro selections match Patrick Peterson, Jalen Ramsey, and Richard Sherman for the most amongst active defensive backs. Mathieu has 26 interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 10 sacks, and 610 tackles in his career.

The Eagles re-signed Anthony Harris at one of the safety positions earlier this offseason, but have the other starting spot available. Marcus Epps and K'Von Wallace are the other safeties on the roster and could compete for the job opposite Harris, yet neither have the pedigree of Mathieu. At worst, Epps is a good No. 3 safety in Jonathan Gannon's defense while Wallace has to find ways to get playing time more consistently, as he's never played more than 22% of the defensive snaps in a season.

Mathieu would be an instant upgrade to a secondary that needs a No. 2 cornerback and another starting safety. The Eagles are likely to pounce based on Mathieu's market and since a long-term deal appears out of reach. There's no rush to get a deal done on either side.