It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will move forward with head coach Nick Sirianni in 2024, but the coaching staff is getting a makeover. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai was let go and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson won't be back either. Now, the Eagles have reportedly begun the interview process for their coordinator positions.

According to NFL Media, the Eagles interviewed current USC senior offensive analyst and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator job on Tuesday. Kingsbury has received some NFL interest this offseason, reportedly interviewing with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers as well.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals last January after a 4-13 campaign. He went 28-37-1 during his four seasons with the Cardinals, and made the playoffs in 2021 after going 11-6. With quarterback Kyler Murray, Kingsbury's offense finished No. 8 in the league that year. Previously, Kingsbury served as the head coach at Texas Tech, and offensive coordinator at Texas A&M the year Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy. As a quarterback, Kingsbury played under the great Mike Leach, and was a sixth-round pick of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2003.

After starting the season 10-1, the Eagles went 1-6 down the stretch, and were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9, in Super Wild Card Weekend. During that 1-6 stretch, Philly averaged just 18.9 points per game. The loss of Shane Steichen was apparent in 2023, so the Eagles are set on finding an experienced offensive mind that can come in and get the most out of their talent.