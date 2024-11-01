PHILADELPHIA -- Isaiah Rodgers is just appreciative of the opportunity he's getting with the Philadelphia Eagles. Out of football due to suspension a year ago, Rodgers has been biding his time wanting to show the franchise it made the right move taking a chance on him.

That time will come Sunday, as Darius Slay has been out of practice all week with a groin injury and ruled out Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rodgers hasn't started a game since his suspension last year, and is in line to get the nod if Slay can't go.

"At the end of the day, you want to put things on tape because it is a job interview," Rodgers said this week. "But I think my focus here (is helping the team). ... I want to make a lot of plays here so I can stay here."

Rodgers is on a one-year deal with the Eagles as he's trying to prove that a year away from football didn't affect his play on the field. When entering the game for Slay last week, Rodgers made the play of the game when he tipped a Joe Burrow pass intended for Ja'Marr Chase in the direction of C.J. Gardner-Johnson -- who came away with the interception.

Plays like that are how Rodgers will get the opportunity to enhance his resume.

"I was cool with (CJGJ) having it because I was telling him, 'Somebody's gotta get one because the secondary hasn't had one (in a while),'" Rodgers said. "I don't really care if it was me or not. At the end of the day, we gotta find a way to get turnovers."

The Gardner-Johnson interception was just the third of the season for the Eagles, who want to improve on forcing takeaways in the coming weeks. The Eagles pass defense has been improving over the past three weeks, as opposing quarterbacks have just an 80.1 passer rating against them in that stretch (10th in NFL) and 5.7 yards per attempt (first in NFL).

Rodgers is going to be tested on Sunday, but he's not making the moment any bigger than what it is. For this job interview, there's no pressure.

"I'm approaching it the same as I am any other week. I'm not going to make this moment too big," Rodgers said. "It's not about me, it's about the team.

"At the end of the day, Slay's our captain, Slay's our starter. I'm just going to go in there and try to make as many plays as he was making."