Eagles-Jaguars reportedly among several London games set for 2018 season
Jacksonville is scheduled to be the 'home' team in London for the sixth straight season
The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to square off in one of several international games during the NFL's 2018 regular season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Thursday.
The official NFL announcement on its latest International Series matchups is slated to arrive later in the day, McLane noted. He also cited the league's United Kingdom managing director in recalling the Eagles have been on London's radar for some time.
NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood told ESPN back in October that he was trying to get the final six teams that hadn't yet played overseas to London next season. The Eagles were among that group.
The Eagles-Jaguars meeting is one of several expected games scheduled for London. Seahawks-Raiders and Chargers-Titans are two others. The NFL has a deal with the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur to hold at least two games at their new stadium in Northumberland Park starting in 2018.
Philadelphia has yet to appear in a London game since the NFL began sending teams overseas in 2007. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have played in London for five straight seasons, surrendering traditional home games in order to suit up at Wembley Stadium.
-
Report: Bears hire Mark Helfrich as OC
Helfrich led the Ducks to a 37-16 and was responsible for the development of Marcus Mariot...
-
Jaguars need to unleash Bortles early
Everything you need to know about the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs
-
Jags' Marrone talks exploding helmet
The Jaguars coach says his team isn't worried about the conditions in Pittsburgh forecast for...
-
Bills: Alleged slur a misunderstanding
Yannick Ngakoue accused Incognito of using a 'weak racist slur' during Sunday's Wild-Card...
-
NFC could look different in 2018
The NFC as you know it might look drastically different by the time 2018 rolls around
-
Best possible matchups for Super Bowl
What would be the most watchable Super Bowl this year? We ranked them from one to 16.
Add a Comment