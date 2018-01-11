Eagles-Jaguars reportedly among several London games set for 2018 season

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to square off in one of several international games during the NFL's 2018 regular season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Thursday.

The official NFL announcement on its latest International Series matchups is slated to arrive later in the day, McLane noted. He also cited the league's United Kingdom managing director in recalling the Eagles have been on London's radar for some time.

NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood told ESPN back in October that he was trying to get the final six teams that hadn't yet played overseas to London next season. The Eagles were among that group. The Eagles-Jaguars meeting is one of several expected games scheduled for London. Seahawks-Raiders and Chargers-Titans are two others. The NFL has a deal with the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur to hold at least two games at their new stadium in Northumberland Park starting in 2018.

Philadelphia has yet to appear in a London game since the NFL began sending teams overseas in 2007. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have played in London for five straight seasons, surrendering traditional home games in order to suit up at Wembley Stadium.