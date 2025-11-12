Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander is stepping away from the team before deciding on his future in the NFL, Fox Sports reported on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Alexander is contemplating retirement, according to The Athletic.

The Eagles acquired Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month for a late-round draft pick swap. The Eagles sent a 2026 sixth-rounder to Baltimore for Alexander and a 2027 seventh-rounder. Alexander has only appeared in two games this season, both with Baltimore, and did not travel with the team for a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The team listed him as out with his designation as "knee/coach's decision."

Alexander, a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and 2022, has only recorded five tackles in two games this season. Alexander spent his first seven seasons with the Packers and became one of the top at his position in the NFL. He has 12 career interceptions, all with the Packers. However, Alexander was limited to just seven games in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons and he signed a one-year deal to join the Ravens after Green Bay released him.

Alexander, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville, has racked up 292 total tackles during his eight-year career. His best season came in 2022, when he finished with 56 total tackles and a career-high five interceptions.

The Eagles were busy in the days leading up to the trade deadline to bolster their secondary. Philadelphia added Michael Carter II from the New York Jets before acquiring Alexander from the Ravens.

The Eagles improved to 7-2 with a 10-7 win in Green Bay on Monday night. Next on the schedule is a Sunday night home matchup with the Detroit Lions.