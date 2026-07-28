Eagles make Jalen Carter highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history with $152 million extension, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles are rewarding another one of their homegrown talents, as the franchise has agreed on a four-year, $152 million extension with Jalen Carter to make him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, per ESPN. The deal is reportedly worth up to $160 million, with $106 million guaranteed. Carter is now under contract through the 2031 season.

Carter's new AAV of $38 million per year resets the defensive tackle market one month after it was topped by Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans. Simmons received a three-year deal worth $105.8 million after leading all defensive tackles last season with 11.0 sacks while picking up First Team All-Pro honors. However, Carter is four years younger than Simmons at 25-years-old.

The Eagles now have two of the top six highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, as they signed Carter's running mate Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million deal in March.

Highest-paid defensive tackles

via Over The Cap

The Eagles selected Carter with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He has made back-to-back Pro Bowls over the last two seasons, and has established himself as one of the best up-and-coming interior stars the league has to offer.

While Carter played in just 11 games this past season, really 10 when you consider he was ejected just seconds into the season-opening win against the Cowboys for his actions toward Dak Prescott, he recorded 33 tackles, three sacks, 12 QB hits and seven passes defensed. In 43 career games over three seasons, Carter has recorded 108 tackles, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. His 25 career tackles for loss are the fourth-most through a defensive tackle's first three seasons since 2010, behind Geno Atkins (29), Ndamukong Suh (36) and Aaron Donald (57).

State of the Eagles defensive line

The Eagles should be confident they have one of the best interior defensive lines in the NFL with Carter, Davis and Moro Ojomo, but the pass rush is a different issue.

Philly lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency after acquiring him at the trade deadline last year. He signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Panthers that was the most lucrative contract signed in free agency. He registered the fourth-highest pressure rate (18.8%) in the league this past season. With him on the field, the Eagles had the fifth-highest pressure rate with the lowest blitz rate.

After losing Phillips, Philly traded for Jonathan Greenard. He's recorded at least 12 sacks in two out of the last three seasons, and had an 18.1% pressure rate in 2025, which ranked No. 7 in the NFL. Greenard is going to be one of the Eagles' starting pass rushers, with his running mate to be determined. That should be Nolan Smith Jr. or Jalyx Hunt.

Smith got to the quarterback three times in 12 starts last season. The former No. 30 overall pick has recorded just 10.5 sacks over his three NFL seasons, but did have the fifth-year option exercised on his rookie contract. Hunt on the other hand led the Eagles with 6.5 sacks and three interceptions this past season, to go along with 52 tackles. The former defensive back turned pass rusher was more productive than Smith, and actually became the first player to ever lead a team outright in sacks and interceptions, per CBS Sports Research

Eagles will face similar defensive dilemma next offseason

The magician Howie Roseman found a way to extend both Carter and Davis and solidify the interior of Philly's defensive line for years to come. It's an expensive investment at $230 million, but the Eagles are going to face a similar dilemma next year!

The Eagles found two star secondary players in the 2024 NFL Draft with cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at No. 22 overall, and then the versatile Cooper DeJean at No. 40 overall. Both will be extension eligible next offseason. Mitchell has the fifth-year option in his contract, DeJean does not.

Mitchell is coming off a campaign in which he was named First Team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl after recording 45 tackles and 17 passes defensed. He led all defensive backs with a 39.6% completion percentage allowed, and did not surrender a single touchdown in coverage. DeJean was also named First Team All-Pro, and allowed zero touchdowns in coverage from the slot while snagging two interceptions. He also recorded four tackles for loss, which were the most by an Eagles defensive back.

Both of these players are top 10 talents at their position, and both should be looking to reset the market that is about to be first reset by Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon. There's a full season of football left to be played before we get there, but it's something for Eagles fans to consider.