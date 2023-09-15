The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Thursday night, but the victory was far from smooth, at least in some aspects. The Eagles' rushing attack was impressive, but it wasn't the best night for Philly's passing game: Jalen hurts threw for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and some frustration was on display.

Hurts and wide receiver AJ Brown were visibly upset on the sidelines, getting into a spat that required head coach Nick Sirianni to step in.

When speaking about the situation afterward, Hurts downplayed what happened and the idea of any lingering issues. Hurts attributed the testy exchange to Brown just wanting to help the team win.

"Yeah, I think everybody wants to make plays, and everybody wants to contribute," Hurts said, via NJ.com. "I have no worry about him. He is a great player, great teammate, great friend. We'll do anything and everything with winning in mind."

In the win, Brown accounted for four of the team's 18 receptions, with just 29 yards and no touchdowns.

Devonta Smith had more of an impactful game, finishing with four receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Philadelphia's star center Jason Kelce said it was normal for a player to express their emotions on the sideline, especially when a game isn't going as well as they had hoped. Kelce said a heated exchange is a lot better than the alternative, where the team is not properly communicating.

"Everybody's going to get frustrated," Kelce said. "I mean, I've been frustrated on the sideline. I was frustrated last week. I think that you want guys talking. I think actually, it's worse when guys aren't talking. So the fact that they were having an exchange at all is a positive in my mind."

Brown did not speak to the media following the game.

The Eagles are 2-0, but have not looked anywhere near the level they were on while reaching the Super Bowl last season. Week 1 saw a close win against the New England Patriots that exposed some of the defending NFC champions' weaknesses and was a rough day for Hurts, who was sacked three times. Despite the struggles, their record shows no losses as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.