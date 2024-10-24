PHILADELPHIA -- The word Jalen Hurts used during Wednesday's media session actually relates to the Philadelphia Eagles offense this season.

Sporadic.

Perhaps that traces toward how the Eagles offense is built, the reliance of the big play. The Eagles are one of just five teams with six plays of 40+ yards this season, but four of those plays are Saquon Barkley runs. Of their 17 plays of 20+ yards this season (Eagles are tied for 18th in the NFL in that category), seven being Barkley runs.

Barkley has been holding up his end of the bargain. The big passing plays, the ones that made Hurts the MVP runner-up two seasons ago, aren't as frequent.

"It's been a bit sporadic this season, just with guys being in and out," Hurts said at the NovaCare Complex Wednesday. "But we naturally have a good chemistry, just knowing those guys for a very long time, and throwing with those guys for a very long time."

The deep ball numbers have been noticeable through six games. On passes that have traveled for 25+ air yards, Hurts is 4 of 16 (25%) for 191 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 76.8 passer rating (19th in the NFL). On passes that have traveled 10+ air yards, Hurts is 24 of 50 (48.0%) for 535 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions for an 80.0 rating (18th in the NFL).

There were signs of life the deep ball has been coming back since A.J. Brown returned. Hurts found Brown for a 40-yard reception to seal a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns and hit Brown for a 41-yard touchdown on fourth down in the second quarter in a Week 7 win over the New York Giants.

Over the last two weeks, Hurts is 2 of 5 (40%) for 81 yards and a touchdown for a 127.1 passer rating on passes that have traveled 25+ air yards. The 127.1 passer rating is fifth in the NFL. Hurts is 8 of 14 (57.1%) for 176 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 141.4 passer rating on passes that traveled 10+ air yards. The 141.4 passer rating is fourth in the NFL.

No coincidence the numbers improved once Brown returned.

"I think that goes to the chemistry that we talked about earlier," Hurts said about Brown. "So just building that chemistry, and obviously, we've got a great rapport with one another. It has shown throughout the years, and hopefully, it continues to show."

The big plays are part of the Eagles identity, like it or not. That's part of the offense and will be there to stay.

"I think that's something people have to accept," Hurts said. "That's why I think it's important to always put in that offseason work because you just continue to develop the chemistry with your guys."