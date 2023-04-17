Jalen Hurts has parlayed his breakout season into a history-making contract. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $255 million, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The deal, which reportedly includes $179.304 million in guarantees and a no trade clause, makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual value.

Hurts was heading into the final year of his rookie contract. A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts helped the Eagles clinch a playoff berth in 2021, his first year as the team's starting quarterback. Last season, Hurts turned in an MVP-caliber season while winning 14 of his 15 regular season starts.

In the playoffs, Hurts completed 66.7% of his passes with three touchdowns and no picks. Despite dealing with a lingering injury, Hurts put together one of the best individual efforts by a quarterback in Super Bowl history in Super Bowl LVII. Against the Chiefs, he threw for 304 yards and a touchdown while completing more than 71% of his passes. Hurts also ran for three scores to tie Terrell Davis' 25-year-old Super Bowl record.

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 66.5 YDs 3701 TD 22 INT 6 YD/Att 8.05 View Profile

Hurts follows the Giants' Daniel Jones and the Seahawks' Geno Smith as the third quarterback this offseason to land a lucrative extension. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and the Chargers' Justin Herbert are also expected to get extensions before the start of the regular season.

Of course, there's the ongoing contract drama between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Jackson recently asked for a trade after Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the former league MVP. Jackson is reportedly hoping for a deal that will include at least $200 million guaranteed.