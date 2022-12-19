Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has suffered a shoulder sprain, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported Monday afternoon. His status for the team's Christmas Eve game against the Dallas Cowboys is "in doubt," per Jones.

The injury took place during the Eagles' 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 15. It is not yet known how much time, if any, Hurts could miss. The Eagles have three games left in the regular season: next week against the Cowboys, followed by games versus the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 67.3 YDs 3472 TD 22 INT 5 YD/Att 8.17 View Profile

The Eagles are on the verge of securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and getting a first-round playoff bye, which would help them if Hurts does need some time to recover. If Hurts does sit out due to the injury, Gardner Minshew would get the start.

This season, Hurts has put together an MVP-caliber performance, helping lead his team to a league-best 13-1 record.