PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts was a limited participant in Wednesday's Philadelphia Eagles practice, tending to a lower body injury he's been dealing with the past few weeks. There is no cause for concern with Hurts' injury, which was listed by the Eagles as an ankle on the injury report, but part of a plan to make sure the franchise quarterback remains healthy in December and January.

"That's the goal," Hurts said. "Really, throughout the course of the year, just really making sure you're doing the things you need to do to stay on top of stuff. That's kind of what we're doing. A lot of other players are doing it as well."

Hurts has experienced some injuries late in the season over the last three years. He missed a game late in the 2021 season that lingered into the wild-card game playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then followed with a joint separation in the shoulder that resulted in him missing two games. Hurts played through a knee injury late last year (even wearing a brace on it at one point) followed by a dislocated right middle finger this past January.

Heading into the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, questions arose regarding how healthy Hurts really was. The Eagles quarterback has been taking measures to stay stronger over the course of the season.

"I think everything is about that," Hurts said. "I think that's for all of us too, the whole entire team being ready to go at this time of the year. I think it's the mentality of where we are.

"We're in a phase of the year where things could very easily -- well, they didn't end the way we wanted to -- and so that's at the top of mind and in the back of my mind as we enter this phase, and put the emphasis on finishing strong. Putting ourselves in a good place."

Hurts will be a full participant in the later practices this week and will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. This is just part of a process to make sure Hurts is good for the stretch run of the season, especially with the Eagles having an early bye this year (Week 5).

"It's kind of crazy how it's played out because we've had this early bye week and then we've had this time here," Hurts said. "And so, even when we talk about our game in general, assessing things and taking the bye week through the same process, and seeing how we can become more efficient and clean up the little things. Just having those conversations and trying to build."