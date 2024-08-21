PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles defense couldn't get a takeaway off Jalen Hurts during the first 15 training camp practices. On the final day of camp, it finally persevered.

Hurts threw late over the middle of the field. There was Darius Slay to pounce, intercepting the pass and taking the ball 30 yards downfield. It took almost a month, but Hurts finally threw an interception.

Slay didn't let it go unnoticed.

"He don't like to talk to me when I pick him," Slay said with a smile. "But it's okay, I'll give him a hug and stuff."

Hurts did say something to Slay, who had his first interception of the nearly month-long training camp.

"I told him, 'About time,'" Hurts said as he walked off the podium to many laughs.

Hurts went 15 straight practices without throwing an interception in camp. There isn't much stock in the feat since it is practice, yet the lack of giveaways has to be taken into account. Hurts threw 15 interceptions and had five fumbles lost in a 2023 season that was marred with injuries to his knee. His 20 giveaways were among the league leaders.

Not having any fumbles lost and just throwing one interception does have some merit.

"I think I'm in a better place physically," Hurts said. "Obviously, I had some nicks there throughout the year that I told you guys not to ask me about. But you deal with those things.

"I think all of those things have made me better. They've made me reevaluate some things. They've allowed me to reassess. And I've been able to saturate myself in the right things."

Hurts was outstanding for most of camp, being able to protect the football while staying aggressive on downfield throws. He also threw across the middle more this camp, part of his game that eluded him last year (only Kenny Pickett had a lower percentage of passes across the middle than Hurts in 2023).

Two months ago, Hurts admitted 95% of the Eagles offense under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was new as he struggled in minicamp. He has seemed to master the new system.

"I just feel like he's had an outstanding, outstanding camp," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "I'm really excited about where he is, just in complete control of the offense, delivering accurate balls, protecting the football.

"Just what an unbelievable camp he's had. I'm really excited for his year."

Hurts was almost perfect in camp before Slay was the one to finally end his hot streak. According to Slay, Hurts should know better.

"Oh I baited him. I know how to bait Hurts," Slay said. "I made him feel like he was gonna get a completion. I was like nah.

"Just a little bait, bait. He threw a rod out there and I just reeled it in."

Even though Slay was able to intercept Hurts, he's expecting big things from the quarterback this year. Slay admitted in order for the Eagles to get to where they want to go, Hurts has to play at this level.

"The consistency. The way he prepares The way that him, A.J., and all the guys communicate and try to get on time, I just see a different version of him this year," Slay said. "I'm hoping it turns into that when it's real."