Jalen Hurts is fresh off a historic performance in a Super Bowl shootout with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' emergent dynasty. Eligible for a contract extension this offseason, the Eagles quarterback could soon command record money thanks to his title-caliber showing, which followed an MVP-caliber 2022 season. But Hurts wasn't ready to address that on Tuesday, telling reporters during locker-room cleanouts that his present focus is on "winning championships."

"The thing that I'm most focused on is winning," Hurts said. "The only thing I care about is winning and, ultimately, winning championships. So there will be a day where that conversation can be had, but that day isn't today."

Because he was a second-round draft pick in 2020, the MVP runner-up does not have a fifth-year option in his contract, as first-round QBs do. That means he's set to enter a contract year in 2023. But the Eagles are fully expected to pursue a lucrative extension for the 24-year-old signal-caller. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie revealed on Super Bowl Opening Night that Hurts had "nothing to prove" to earn the club's long-term commitment, saying the QB is "just what we're looking for."

The Packers' Aaron Rodgers is currently the NFL's highest-paid QB in terms of average annual earnings ($50.3 million), just ahead of the Broncos' Russell Wilson ($49M), the Cardinals' Kyler Murray ($46.1M), the Browns' Deshaun Watson ($46M) and the Chiefs' Mahomes ($45M), who inked his extension in 2020. After his seismic leap in 2022, Hurts' representation may well command a deal that eclipses all of those QBs in annual value.