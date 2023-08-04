PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts has made sure the things that go on in his personal life are personal. When social media got a hold of what Hurts' lock screen was at the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie talent show this week, the moment was personal.

Hurts' lock screen was of him leaving the field at State Farm Stadium at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII. Red and yellow confetti were falling on the field, not the colors Hurts wanted at the end of that game.

"I rather not talk about that," Hurts said after Eagles practice Thursday. "I don't think it's really appropriate. If it were up to me, no one would know about it. I'm leaving it there."

The Super Bowl lock screen was a personal moment for Hurts, yet showcases the motivation he feeds on in order to achieve the goal of winning a championship. Hurts was close to winning a championship last season, even scoring a touchdown and the tying two-point conversion with 5:15 left in the game.

The Eagles scored 35 points in the Super Bowl -- and lost. That's the most points ever for a losing team in Super Bowl history.

How Hurts has performed this training camp speaks volumes. Hurts has been excellent through the first five practices, not throwing a single interception through any of the sessions. His throws have been crisp, with an even better delivery than last year, showcasing his chemistry with his pass-catchers and delivering the football in the precise location where they can make a play.

Look no further as to why A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are having strong camps. The first year with Hurts and Brown was Donovan McNabb to Terrell Owens-like, as Brown set the Eagles' single-season receiving record with 1,496 receiving yards, averaging 17.0 yards per catch with 11 touchdowns. Brown capped off his 2022 season with six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

That was just the appitizer of what Hurts and Brown can be.

"A.J. and I are -- he's a competitor. He has the ultimate belief in himself, and rightfully so because he works hard," Hurts said. "He's a physical specimen. He's a special talent, so the goal for us is to continue to grow.

"We'll continue to find that new chemistry. For us, any time you have success you try to leave that as the foundation. That's the new standard. We just want to continue to grow."

The championship window is there for Hurts. He sees the opportunity there for the taking.

"This is my fourth year. I never had a fourth year before," Hurts said. "It's just the change of time, but the standard is the standard. The goals may change, the aesthetic of things may change, but standards don't."

"I think there's a sense of urgency as a team. As leaders that's something that we set the pace of and try to set the temperature of. You have that urgency to get better, never settle and just keep going. We're chipping one thing at a time."

Expectations are high, but this is what Hurts expects for himself. This is the foundation Hurts built -- and is determined to finish.