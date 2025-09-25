PHILADELPHIA -- The best word to describe Jalen Hurts? Winner.

For all the criticism Hurts gets for not being flashy (Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes), not throwing for a lot of yards (Joe Burrow), and not needing to throw as often as the other great quarterbacks he's in the conversation with, Hurts finds a way to remain efficient and win football games.

Which is how a quarterback should be judged right?

Hurts is in the midst of a stretch he never may accomplish again, as the Philadelphia Eagles have won 17 straight games that Hurts has started and finished. The Eagles are 19-1 in a 20-game stretch for the first time in franchise history, with the one loss occurring when Hurts had to exit the game in the first half with a concussion (and the Eagles were winning).

While this 17-game unbeaten streak is impressive, Hurts has reached similar heights before when it comes to winning games. The Eagles went on a run where they won 16 of 17 games Hurts started and finished back in the 2022 season, ending with a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The 35 points the Eagles scored were the most by a team to ever lose a Super Bowl.

Hurts followed that up winning 10 of his next 11 games before the Eagles lost six of seven to close the 2023 season (including postseason) then started the 2024 season with a 2-2 record. Even with that 3-8 stretch, the Eagles have gone 46-11 since the start of the 2022 season (including playoffs). That includes a 16-2 run, 10-1 run, and 17-0 run -- an incredible 43-3 mark when combining those three stretches of football under Hurts.

The Eagles have won a lot of games since Hurts became the starting quarterback, especially over the past four seasons. What makes this 17-game run for Hurts so important? An NFL regular season lasts 17 games, and Hurts has but up some impressive numbers in leading his time to 17 straight games he's started and finished (meaning playing deep into the fourth quarter).

What Hurts is doing is putting himself in the conversation with the all-time greats, even if some of his detractors won't fully acknowledge what he's accomplishing.

The 'perfect season'

The Eagles have won 17 straight games Hurts has started and finished, a streak only two quarterbacks have surpassed in NFL history. Tom Brady won 21 straight games from 2003-2004 and Aaron Rodgers had 19 straight wins from 2010-2011, both streaks that included a Super Bowl title.

Hurts still has a ways to go to catch Rodgers, let alone Brady. Hard to ignore how well he's playing in this 17-game unbeaten streak.

Jalen Hurts -- last 17 games he's started and finished

W-L 17-0 Pass Yards 3,167 Rush Yards 737 Pass TD 22 Rush TD 21 Turnovers 5

When totaling all those numbers up, Hurts has 3,904 yards and 43 touchdowns to just five turnovers. Hurts has completed 70.5% of his passes and has a passer rating of 110.9 in this stretch, throwing just two interceptions in his last 316 attempts.

Only three quarterbacks have combined for 40+ touchdowns and committed 5-or-fewer turnovers in a 17-start stretch in the last 30 seasons (games which the quarterback has started and finished): Jalen Hurts (2024-2025), Aaron Rodgers (2021-2022) and Russell Wilson (2018-2019).

Hurts has been excellent late in games as well, another reason why the Eagles don't lose games he starts and finishes as of late. In the fourth quarter over the last 17 games, Hurts has completed 77.9% of his passes for 629 yards with 10 total touchdowns, zero turnovers, and a 124.8 passer rating. Easy to see why the Eagles are 17-0 in the last 17 games Hurts has started and finished when getting that type of efficiency at quarterback.

Not the first time either

The Eagles quarterback did have another amazing stretch in which he won 16 of 17 games in the 2022 season -- making Hurts just the fifth quarterback since 1950 to have multiple stretches in which a quarterback has went at least 16-1 in 17 starts in games the player has started and finished.

The other quarterbacks to accomplish such a feat? Tom Brady (3), Patrick Mahomes (2), Joe Montana (2), Peyton Manning (2). All are either Hall of Famers or will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, a good sign for Hurts.

When Hurts had his first 16-1 stretch in 2022, he had 4,809 total yards with 39 total touchdowns to eight turnovers. This stretch the yards aren't as high (3,956), but Hurts has 43 total touchdowns to five giveaways. Efficiency with the football has been the key for Hurts in this stretch, as he's not at playing at that MVP level he was in 2022 -- but has performed to that capability.

Hurts has the best record by any QB in the NFL including playoffs (.796 win percentage). He also has the second-most total touchdowns (131) in that span behind Josh Allen (150).

This isn't just a strong 17-game stretch for Hurts. The Eagles quarterback has played at this level before and has continued as one of the game's most productive quarterbacks over the last four seasons. Not to mention he already has been to two Super Bowls before the age of 27 -- winning one.

This is a generational run Hurts has been on, and he may be far from done.