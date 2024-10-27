Jalen Hurts did a little bit of everything in Cincinnati, including completing a pass while wearing two different pairs of cleats. Hurts also scored three rushing touchdowns in Sunday's 37-17 win. It marks the third game of his career with three touchdown runs, the most all-time for an NFL quarterback.

Hurts already had two rushing scores when he was forced to temporarily wear multiple cleats during the second half after he was unable to get his shoe back on after getting hit on his own sideline following a running play. The Eagles called a timeout, but Hurts still wasn't able to get his shoe back on, so he decided to put on a new cleat on for Philadelphia's next play.

Wearing a Jordan 4 cleat on one foot and a Jordan 11 on the other, Hurts completed a short pass to DeVonta Smith on third-and-long. The completion helped set up a field goal that extended Philadelphia's lead to 27-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Trailing early, Hurts scored four touchdowns (three running, one passing) to help the Eagles take the lead. His first rushing touchdown broke a tie between himself and former Eagles running back Wilbert Montgomery for the second-most in franchise history.

Along with becoming the first quarterback with three games with three touchdown runs, Hurts -- the only quarterback to run for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl game -- extended his record of games with multiple touchdowns runs by a quarterback with 14. On Sunday, Hurts' running helped Philadelphia (5-2) win its third straight game after a 1-2 start.