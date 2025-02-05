NEW ORLEANS -- To the outside observer, the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have more different personalities atop their franchise as they aim to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is notoriously stoic, and coach Nick Sirianni is notoriously exuberant. The dynamic has puzzled some, despite the team's success: How, exactly, can they coexist in guiding the Birds?

"It's like fire and ice," All-Pro offensive tackle Jordan Mailata told CBS Sports on Wednesday. "It's like fire and ice, man. You got one cool, calm and collected, and you got one that brings the heat every time, brings the passion, brings the energy."

In other words: They're an unexpected but complementary tandem. And their differing styles resonate with different parts of the team. Some, like standout wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Quinyon Mitchell, prefer to keep things short and sweet, adopting a no-nonsense Hurts-like approach in their public endeavors. Others, like defensive stalwarts Brandon Graham and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, feed off Sirianni-esque energy, and could, as teammate Darius Slay puts it, talk for an entire game.

Can fire and ice also clash? Sure. But their blend in Philadelphia has been fruitful so far: In four seasons together, Hurts and Sirianni have made the playoffs all four times, reaching the Super Bowl twice. Even more impressive: Their current title hunt came after a historic 2023 collapse, suggesting they're not only capable of collaborating as frontrunners, but working through hardships to approach football glory.