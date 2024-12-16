The Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to 10 with a 27-13 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts paced the Eagles offense with 290 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the Battle of Pennsylvania win.

While Hurts got the best of Russell Wilson, microphones captured Hurts sharing a sentiment of respect with the Steelers quarterback.

"Watched you my whole childhood," Hurts told Wilson when the two signal callers met after the game. "You paved the way,"

Despite the Steelers possessing a very stout defense, Hurts had one of his more productive performances of the season. In addition to his 290 yards and two touchdowns through the air, the Eagles quarterback rushed for 45 yards, including sneaking the ball into the end zone on the infamous "tush push" at the goal line.

Wilson, meanwhile, didn't have his best outing since taking over as the Steelers starting quarterback earlier this season. The veteran signal caller completed just 14 of 22 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort. Pittsburgh's lone touchdown came on a nine-yard pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth late in the second quarter.

It was a classy showing of respect from Hurts to Wilson despite Hurts being on the winning side of this particular game. The two could meet once again this season if the Eagles and Steelers both advance to the Super Bowl.