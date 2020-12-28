The first time rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts faced the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, he was 100 percent accurate and the Philadelphia Eagles won the game. Now, some context. It was rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci under center and Hurts threw only one pass, completing it for nine yards. The second time he faced the Cowboys was as the starter, and in an elimination game -- one that left him and the Eagles punch drunk and featherless on their flight back to Philadelphia.

After jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and with relative ease, the Eagles failed to score another touchdown for the remainder of the game. Their only additional point production came on a second quarter field goal that pushed them to 17 points, which is where they stayed as the Cowboys clamped down and harassed both Hurts and the Philadelphia secondary until they were saved by the clock hitting all zeroes.

With that, the Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention, and at the hands of their most bitter rivals.

"I think it's a big-time learning experience, a lot to learn from this game," Hurts said of the gut-wrenching loss, via the team's website. "It's something I've got to step away from it, evaluate everything, and learn from it. You've got to go out there and make the plays when the opportunity presents itself."

He'd then welcome the full weight of the blame.

"It's something that I take complete ownership on," he added. "Those guys believe in me to go get it done and I take it very personally in getting it done, and today I came up short."

Hurts ended the day with two interceptions and two fumbles (one lost), and while the loss is also attributable to him, it's not only attributable to him. The Eagles defense allowed two different 100-yard receivers -- Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper -- along with rookie first-round pick CeeDee Lamb scoring a touchdown in the air and on the ground. Ezekiel Elliott added 105 rushing yards in his return from injury and, in all, the Eagles allowed 512 total yards of offense by the Cowboys.

Oddly enough, the Eagles got away from what was working early in the game -- namely the rushing attack that saw Hurts finish with 69 rushing yards -- far before it was mandated by a growing Cowboys lead. And when they did, players like defensive end Randy Gregory teed off to the tune of three forced fumbles and the ease of moving the ball downfield they once enjoyed all but evaporated.

"We kind of got stagnant," Hurts said. "Great opportunities to put points on the board and we always talk about controlling what we can, and those opportunities right there are perfect opportunities to go out and score points. We shot ourselves in the foot, kind of stopped ourselves with a lack of execution, so it's a lot to learn from -- a lot to learn from on my end, and, as a group.

"We'll be better from this."

The problem is any improvement won't matter until 2021, save for them attempting to play spoiler to the Washington Football Team in Week 17, a win that would potentially put the very Cowboys they were just humiliated by into the playoffs.