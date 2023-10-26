Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with an undisclosed knee injury, and some believe that is a sign he should run the ball less. However, Hurts is done with the "illusion" that he gets banged up on designed runs.

During his Wednesday press conference, Hurts was peppered with questions about his knee. When the topic of running the ball came up, Hurts said he has rarely gotten hurt in those situations. In fact, he said he takes harder hits while in the pocket.

"This will be the last thing I say about it," Hurts said. "I don't know that I've ever been banged up as a runner. Everything comes from within the pocket. The illusion or the narrative is that, if you run the ball more [you get hurt more]. That's not always the case. Not here."

Not a lot is known about Hurts' injury, but he was wearing a brace in the second half of the team's Sunday Night Football win over the Miami Dolphins, and it will be something he continues to battle in the immediate future.

"I've already said that it didn't happen in the game," Hurts said. "It's just something that we're dealing with day by day and taking it one day at a time."

Even if Hurts wasn't operating at 100%, he was more than good enough to deliver a win for the Eagles last week. Hurts completed 23 of his 31 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns while running for 21 yards and another score.

The Eagles are now 6-1 with a visit to the Washington Commanders coming up on Sunday.