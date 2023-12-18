The Philadelphia Eagles will have their quarterback as they look to snap a two-game losing streak Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Jalen Hurts was downgraded to questionable Sunday morning because of an illness, but he will play in the prime-time NFC matchup, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hurts did not practice Friday due to his illness, but was given no game designation. However, ESPN reported that Hurts' sickness worsened overnight, which led to a new "questionable" designation. Hurts traveled to Seattle separately from the team so he didn't get any of his teammates sick.

If Hurts was unable to start, former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota would likely have been the Eagles' starting quarterback. He went 5-8 for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 before being benched for Desmond Ridder.

This season, Hurts has completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns and a career-high 10 interceptions. At 10-3, the Eagles still have a chance at acquiring the No. 1 seed in the NFC.