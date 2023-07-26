PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts is on a journey, one he's not quite ready to share with the world just yet. Hurts was offered an opportunity to star in Netflix's popular documentary series "Quarterback" last year, yet rejected the opportunity.

This was a chance for Hurts to open himself up to NFL fans around the world. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback simply isn't interested at this time.

"I actually turned it down last year," Hurts said when asked if he watched the documentary. "I didn't feel it was appropriate for the year, so I turned down the opportunity to be on it."

"Quarterback" starred Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota for Season 1. Hurts would have replaced one of those three (unlikely Mahomes) if the Eagles quarterback was on board. Hurts would have been an excellent story for the first season of the documentary, given his rise to stardom as he led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.

Not only did Hurts pass on Season 1 of "Quarterback," but he also declined Season 2 as well.

"That time will come," Hurts said with a smile. "There's a lot of journey to be told and there's a lot left to unfold that will be told one day. That time will come."

The only focus for Hurts is how to make the Eagles better -- and to get them back to the Super Bowl. No team has reached back-to-back Super Bowls in the NFC since the 2013-14 Seattle Seahawks. The last NFC team to lose the Super Bowl and then return the next season was the 1974-75 Minnesota Vikings.

Hurts is concentrating on the present, not reflecting on the past.

"Things have to happen if you wanna move forward. If you fail, you have to fail forward," Hurts said. "We know what our goals are, but it's a day-by-day process in that. Times like this, this is the time of the year that's very important for the foundation of what the team will be.

"We'll continue to go out there and compete. I'm excited to go out there and compete with these guys every day. We're gonna compete together and make each other better."

This is the part of Hurts' journey that's untold. Perhaps someday he'll tell his story, but a championship comes first.