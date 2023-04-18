Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts -- the NFL's newest highest-paid player -- underwent surgery on his right ankle in February after the Super Bowl to remove "hardware" that had been inserted after a high-ankle sprain suffered in college at Alabama, according to ESPN. The high-ankle sprain injury in question occurred on Oct. 20, 2018 at Tennessee. Hurts didn't play again that season until November 17 versus the Citadel.

The procedure is reportedly considered to be minor, as Hurts resumed his regular offseason workout regimen shortly after the hardware removal. The Philadelphia quarterback will reportedly participate fully in the Eagles' offseason training program next week. The 24-year-old passer has now had surgery on both ankles after undergoing a procedure on his left ankle in February of 2022 after a high-ankle sprain against the New York Giants in Week 12 of the 2021 season. That injury caused him to miss the following week's game at the Jets before returning in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders after a Week 14 bye.

Hurts, who has missed a total of three games in the NFL, was the runner-up for NFL MVP in 2022. He totaled 22 passing touchdowns and six interceptions while also recording 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts had a historic Super Bowl performance in the Eagles' 38-35 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the first player in NFL history, regular season or playoffs, with more than 300 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

As part of his five-year, $255 million contract, Hurts became the first player in Eagles history to receive a no-trade clause, ensuring he'll be a resident in the City of Brotherly Love for the foreseeable future.