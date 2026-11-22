The 2026 season has been one to forget for the Philadelphia Eagles (2-7) with quarterback Jalen Hurts out for the year with blood clots.

Philadelphia entered Week 11 on a seven-game losing streak, making them just the ninth team in NFL history to lose at least seven in a row after a 2-0 start, per CBS Sports Research. The Eagles are off to their worst record (2-7), scoring offense (16.4 points per game) and total offense (260.2) through their first nine games of a season since 1999, Andy Reid's first year as head coach and quarterback Donovan McNabb's rookie season.

However, CBS Sports' Melanie Collins reported Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told her Hurts has been "resting and recovering" since Philadelphia placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 17. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith told Collins that Hurts has been "in good spirits" and stayed close to the team despite being sidelined, regularly coming into the team facility despite being done for the season. Sirianni was also "emotional" talking about Hurts, telling Collins this was the longest stretch without Hurts playing for him in Philadelphia.

"I miss the heck out of him," Sirianni told Collins. "This team, this city and this fanbase misses the heck out of him too."

The Eagles entered Week 11 looking to defend Lincoln Financial Field against their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3), and send them to their 12th consecutive road defeat in Philadelphia. Pittsburgh hasn't won in Philadelphia since 1965 when the Eagles played at Franklin Field. It's the longest road losing streak against any team in Steelers history.