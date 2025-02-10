Jalen Hurts didn't just help the Philadelphia Eagles avenge their 2022 Super Bowl defeat on Sunday, routing the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 victory. The quarterback also secured the biggest game's top individual honor, receiving the Super Bowl LIX MVP award for his championship performance.

Hurts, 26, finished with 293 total yards and three total touchdowns in the blowout win. And his impact came all over the field. Through the air, he was an efficient 17 of 22 for 221 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. One of those scoring passes was a perfect 46-yard shot to DeVonta Smith. Hurts was even more dangerous as a rusher, leading Philadelphia with 72 yards on 11 carries, plus a goal-line score, on a day in which star running back Saquon Barkley was mostly kept in check by the Chiefs' defense.

Hurts' Super Bowl MVP honor comes two years after he went blow for blow with Patrick Mahomes in a 38-35 Super Bowl defeat, when he scored four total touchdowns, which tied an NFL record. It also comes two years after he finished as the runner-up in regular-season MVP voting to Mahomes.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl championship gear revealed

The Eagles have won their second Super Bowl. Celebrate with Eagles Super Bowl winning gear, including jerseys, hats, hoodies, and shirts. Fly, Eagles Fly! Show your love by shopping now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.