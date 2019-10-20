Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly will start vs. Cowboys, the cornerback's first game back since last season

The Philadelphia Eagles need help at cornerback and failed to acquire Jalen Ramsey, but there is some help on the way, as Jalen Mills will return for the first time in nearly a year. One day after being activated from the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list, Mills told 6abc Action News in Philadelphia he will start for the Eagles in Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mils has not played since Week 8 of last season, suffering a foot injury that cost him the remainder of the year. Mills struggled prior to the injury, allowing 32 catches for 516 yards and one touchdown in eight games, with no interceptions and nine pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks had a 107.2 passer rating when targeting Mills in 2018. Philadelphia is ranked 29th in pass defense, allowing 280.2 pass yards per game and 13 pass touchdowns (fifth-most in the league), but the Mills addition will help an already depleted secondary. If Darby plays, he's likely to start opposite of Mills ... reuniting the 2017 Super Bowl starters at cornerback.

Injuries have hurt Philadelphia at the cornerback position in addition to Mills, as Sidney Jones has been hampered by hamstring issues, Avonte Maddox has been sidelined several weeks with a concussion and neck injury, and Cre'von LeBlanc has missed the entire season with a LisFranc sprain. Ronald Darby also has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The Eagles are getting healthier in the secondary over the past few weeks, which is why they reportedly decided not to up their offer for Ramsey of a first and second-round pick.