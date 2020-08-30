Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Philadelphia Eagles ( 2:37 )

Things aren't looking so good at the moment for the Philadelphia Eagles in training camp, with injury concerns on several players, including quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz left practice on Sunday with a soft tissue injury that's being described as minor, so it's possible the team dodged a bullet there. The jury is out on if the same sigh of relief will come regarding Jalen Reagor, the rookie first-round pick who's been dominating camp to this point. Reagor also left practice on Sunday, but with what's being reported as a shoulder injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and the Eagles are basically holding their breath until the MRI is complete -- which is expected to occur Sunday afternoon.

For now, the club is reportedly optimistic, but the test results will tell the final tale. Reagor went down on a play attempting to defend (i.e., making a tackle) following an interception thrown by rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts, who replaced Wentz in practice. Credit Reagor for his intensity, but the Eagles would probably prefer he pulled up a bit, considering his importance to the team's offensive plan in 2020.

Reagor joined the Eagles as the team's 21st-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, after they opted to not trade up and grab a falling CeeDee Lamb -- who then went to the rival Dallas Cowboys -- and instead seeing a ton of promise in the TCU prospect. A two-time All-Big 12 talent and having previously earned honors as Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Reagor has tremendous upside, and lands on a roster desperate for help at wide receiver.

The 21-year-old also gives Philadelphia a prepackaged returner, having run for 312 yards and two touchdowns in punt return duties for TCU in 2019. What he isn't, however, is a defensive back.

The Eagles will now wait with bated breath to see the results of his MRI and hope he doesn't miss any time with the regular season opener against the Washington Redskins just two weeks away. Reagor is slated to have a big impact for the Eagles in Year 1, but he can't do it from the sideline.