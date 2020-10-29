The Philadelphia Eagles got just two games out of Jalen Reagor before the rookie wide receiver landed on injured reserve earlier this season, decimating an already-battered offense. Despite initially expecting to miss as many as seven weeks with a UCL tear in his thumb, however, Reagor returned to practice on Wednesday in preparation for Philadelphia's Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys. And now the first-round draft pick is expected to suit up for the NFC East showdown, with multiple reports indicating Thursday that Reagor has been medically cleared to return and will come off IR prior to Sunday barring a setback.

The Eagles' other young receivers have stepped up in recent weeks, with reserves, rookies or 2019 holdovers like Greg Ward Jr., Travis Fulgham and John Hightower producing in the wake of multiple injuries to veteran starters DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. But Reagor, who was drafted 21st overall out of TCU in April, has long been viewed as the most promising young pass catcher on the team, logging a 55-yard catch in his NFL debut and hauling in all four of his targets during the Eagles' Week 2 loss to the Rams.

Reagor, who returned quicker than expected from a preseason shoulder injury to start in Week 1, was reportedly aiming for a return after the Eagles' Week 9 bye after injuring his thumb against Los Angeles. That means his anticipated Sunday night return puts him roughly two weeks ahead of schedule -- a welcome sign for quarterback Carson Wentz and an Eagles offense that's still struggled to consistently find a rhythm during a 2-4-1 start.

Upon returning, Reagor will likely man one of the Eagles' starting outside WR spots, with Fulgham holding the other and Ward remaining in the slot.