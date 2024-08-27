The Philadelphia Eagles retained James Bradberry on their 53-man roster. Bradberry had been in jeopardy of making the 53-man roster since he converted to safety this offseason, as the Eagles have tried to trade him instead of parting ways with the nine-year veteran.

The Tennessee Titans were one of the teams that talked to the Eagles about a trade, per the Inquirer, as Bradberry would have been reunited with defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. When Bradberry had his All-Pro season with the Eagles two years ago, Wilson was the defensive backs coach in Philadelphia.

Bradberry made the move to safety this offseason by his own volition. He was on the second-team defense behind Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Avonte Maddox. Bradberry was fighting for a roster spot with Tristin McCollum. CBS Sports has learned McCollum also made the 53-man roster.

"I try to be adaptable. I'm on the team right now, so while I'm on the team I want to find a role on this team, and I feel like if I'm a versatile player then I'm going to have a role," Bradberry said at training camp earlier this month. "Of course I want to start. Now, where I'm going to start?

"I don't know, but I'm working right now at safety to see if I can learn it and play that and be a valuable asset to the team right there."

Bradberry's contract would carry $4.305 million in dead cap, but the Eagles could just eat the money if they decided to move on from the 31-year old safety. Bradberry is coming off a season which opposing quarterbacks targeting him completed 56% of their passes for 689 yards and nine touchdowns (87.1 passer rating allowed as the primary defender). He had just one interception and 13 pass breakups, one year removed from an All-Pro season and signing a three-year, $38 million contract with the team.

For now, Bradberry appears to be in the team's plans at safety.