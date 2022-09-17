James Bradberry is well aware the Philadelphia Eagles have a huge task in covering Justin Jefferson this week. This is why the Eagles signed Bradberry in free agency in the first place: to help out a secondary that had Darius Slay last season and not much else.

The Eagles will face another test this week in Justin Jefferson, one of the game's top receivers. Jefferson is already looking forward to facing the Eagles, but Bradberry isn't ready to set out the welcome mat.

"He's a very confident player, runs great routes, has a lot of speed, and is able to create yards after the catch," Bradberry told The Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports Radio on Friday. "You just have to make sure you're aware wherever he is on the field. You have to always pay attention to where he lines up. That's where you start. As soon as he lines up, you actually have to call out where he is."

Bradberry knows his role with the Eagles and has already reaped the benefits, as he had an interception return for a touchdown and limited opposing quarterbacks targeting him as the primary defender to a 0.0 passer rating in his Eagles debut. He credits Slay's presence on the field for his strong start with Philadelphia.

"Overall, he's an elite corner. I knew that when I came into the league. I've been watching his film ever since then," Bradberry said. "He always lines up on the No. 1 receiver, so I know he's an elite corner in this game and I have a lot of respect for him and this team.

"I'm just trying to compliment him and try and make plays on my end -- on the other side of the ball."

Admitting revenge on the New York Giants wasn't on his mind when he chose the Eagles, Bradberry saw what the Eagles were building and how he fits into the puzzle. For all the criticism Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has received over the past year, he played a huge role in getting the talented cornerback to Philadelphia.

"The scheme fit well for me, playing zone -- but also some man -- as well. That plays to my strengths, so I had my attention towards Philadelphia," Bradberry said. "We got some elite guys on the roster on the defensive side of the ball."