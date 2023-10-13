The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams in the NFL the past two years, thanks to stars at nearly every position. The best unit, though, is the offensive line, which is also arguably the best in the NFL.

They open up huge holes in the run game, provide plenty of muscle for the "Brotherly Shove" and give Jalen Hurts a cleaner pocket than most. They also don't get nearly enough love. Perhaps nothing quantifies just how good this group is, and the stars who lead it, more than this stat: The last time either center Jason Kelce or right tackle Lane Johnson was credited with a sack allowed was two years ago, according to Pro Football Focus tracking. That was on Oct. 14, 2021 against the Buccaneers, when Kelce was credited with a sack allowed to Shaquil Barrett early in the fourth quarter.

Since that exact play, Kelce and Johnson have collectively played 2,354 pass-block snaps without allowing a sack, including playoffs.

Johnson's personal streak extends back even further. He last allowed a sack in Week 11 in 2020. Johnson and Kelce have both gone over 1,200 pass-block snaps since last allowing a sack, good for the second- and third-longest active streaks in the NFL.

Only Chargers center Corey Linsley (1,572 pass block snaps) has gone longer with allowing a sack. He did it in Week 10 of 2020, as a member of the Packers.

Longest active streak without allowing a sack



Pass-Block Snaps Last Sack Allowed Corey Linsley 1,572 Week 10 in 2020 Lane Johnson 1,241 Week 11 in 2020 Jason Kelce 1,235 Week 6 in 2021

Of course, sacks aren't everything. Pressure significantly impacts QB performance and the Eagles duo has been dominant there, too. They've each allowed a pressure on exactly two percent of their pass-block snaps since Pro Football Focus began tracking this in 2017. Both rank among the top-10 offensive lineman in the NFL in that span (min. 1,000 pass-block plays).

That is near perfection, and one reason the Eagles are so darn good.