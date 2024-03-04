Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce is officially retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL, all in Philly. The center was rumored to be hanging up his cleats after this season, and confirmed the news himself during a press conference on Monday.

The 2011 sixth-round draft pick embodied Philadelphia sports and became an icon and one of the most beloved athletes in the city very quickly. Last season, Kelce earned his sixth All-Pro nod, becoming the only center since the merger to earn six first-team All-Pro selections as well as Super Bowl title. Only five centers in NFL history have six All-Pro selections.

An obvious career highlight came during the 2017 season, when Kelce and the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, giving him a championship title. He would make the big game again at the end of the 2022 season, but this time would lose a close game to his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 36-year-old proved he can still play in 2023, allowing one sack and 12 pressures on the season, with a pressure rate per dropback of 1.9%.

Jason, who has three young daughters, expressed in his documentary "Kelce" that his health and being there for his family were two main reasons he was contemplating retirement.

"It's getting harder and harder to play," Kelce said in the documentary. "There have been little things that are not big things yet but are going to turn into big things the longer I play."

His wife Kylie Kelce echoed his concerns: "I always tell people, no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he is still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably," she said.

Back when the doc was made, Kelce said, "Every logical thing is telling me I should stop playing football," but he gave it one more year. Given his age paired with his comments on how much he values time with his family and his health long term, it is not shocking that he has decided on retiring now.

Kelce will go down as one of the best to ever play his position and many players reacted to his retirement by predicting a gold jacket. Here are some of the best reactions to Kelce's retirement:

The Eagles thanked Jason for everything he's done for the team and the city.

Jason embraces his family who were present for the announcement.

Travis was emotional while listening to his big brother's speech.

Eagles staff reacts.

Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie pens a long letter to Jason, discussing the passion and intensity he brought to the field and everything he contributed to the city off the field.

JJ Watt congratulates Jason on "one hell of a career."

Offensive line coordinator Jeff Stoutland says some of his fondest coaching moments have included Jason.

The New Heights podcast he has with his brother Travis reposted the tweet from 2011 when Jason was drafted, spelling error and all, to show how far he has come.

The love for Jason reaches far beyond the football world.

Russell Wilson posted, "Congrats on an unbelievable HOF Career."

RGIII notes that Jason's love for the game is clear.