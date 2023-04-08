Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's future was uncertain following the 2022 season, but the Super Bowl loss made his decision easier. The Eagles came this close to winning Super Bowl LVII, losing in the last few minutes, ultimately losing 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce said the Super Bowl loss was not the only thing that brought him back for a 13th season, but it did impact his decision.

"I do think it played a factor," Kelce said on the "Rich Eisen Show" Friday. "I don't think it should. I wish it didn't. But I do think that when you go that far and get that close and it doesn't happen, I think your emotions and energy get going, and you want to do that. You know it's close, and you know the team is gonna be good next year as long as everybody stays healthy. We're returning a lot of pieces on offense. So, yeah, that all plays a factor."

So does this mean if the Eagles won Kelce would have chosen to hang up his cleats? Not necessarily.

"If it was a different situation, I don't know what the answer would be. I still think I would play," Kelce said.

Philadelphia came out on top of a very competitive NFC East last season, finishing the regular season 14-3 after starting 8-0 and being the NFL's final team without a loss. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was an MVP candidate, finishing second in voting, their offense was consistent and dominant and the team proved it could go out and compete against anyone.

With such a successful year, it is not surprising that Kelce feels like they can make another playoff run in 2023. His return was major for the offense, as he brings experience and leadership outside of the obvious talent he has on the offensive line. The 35-year-old is a Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowler and has five first-team All-Pro honors.

He has certainly taken his fare share of hits throughout the years, but has managed to stay healthy, not missing a start since 2014. Kelce admitted that his body is a little beat up, but still feels in football shape. He noted that it is not just about the physical dedication and that the mental side is a major aspect as well.

"The physical part, knock on wood wherever there is, I'm in pretty good shape for a guy going into his 13th year," Kelce said. "I've got some knee pain, ankle pain, this and that, but it's really what you're talking about -- the mental grind. The level of attention you have to have on a daily basis to do it right. Because part of my job is, one, being prepared myself, two, being prepared to put everybody in the right position. Center, quarterback, middle linebacker and safety are the four spots on the field where you get to actively make other players play better or influence how they play."

He said the time needed to play the game at a high level means sacrifices in other areas of your life. Kelce still believes he has the drive to dedicate the time needed to all areas of the game.

"Just by the calls you make. Just by the communication that you do," Kelce said. "To do that well requires attention in the meeting rooms, requires film study, requires communication throughout the week. And all of that takes energy and effort. And all of that ultimately on some levels gets distracted from other areas of my life. You have to really think whether you're willing to do that again.

"I was still in a position where I felt like for another year I wanted to do that. I do think losing the Super Bowl does play a factor, but I think ultimately, I still want to play football."