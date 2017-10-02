Eagles' Jason Peters: Chargers basically playing 16 road games with few L.A. fans

The Los Angeles Chargers' new home is Carson, Calif., which is roughly 15 miles south of L.A. and home to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy. We mention this because the Galaxy's stadium -- the 27,000-seat StubHub Center -- will also serve as the Chargers' home field for 2017 and 2018.

And if the first three home games are any indication, those cozy confines offer the Chargers nothing in the way of a home-field advantage. As it stands, the team has yet to win this season, and that includes three straight losses at the StubHub Center. The most recent came on Sunday against the Eagles, who traveled some 2,700 miles for the game -- though you wouldn't know to see and hear the fans in the stadium.

The Eagles taking the field to deafening cheers at home in the Chargers place pic.twitter.com/CzyYcqWaMO — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 1, 2017

It gets worse:

NOT Joking it's ALMOST ALL Eagles fans!



Eagles fans yelling at Cowboys Fans pic.twitter.com/v0pkzcmghH — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 1, 2017

And worse:

Just did a lap around the concourse. Legitimately 75-80 percent Eagles fans here. And they are loud and obnoxious and it's so great. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 1, 2017

And worse still:

We wish you were here, but it sounds like most of you were. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TeQaaAH5qM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2017

After The Eagles' 26-24 win, left tackle Jason Peters told reporters that Philadelphia's offense never once used a silent count, even though that's customary for visiting teams to combat a noisy stadium.

"That's crazy," he said, via USAToday.com. "I mean, it's almost like the Chargers got 16 away games. It's going to be tough sledding for those guys. ... When we came out, it was like a home game. A lot of fans here supporting us, and it helped us."

Eagles center Jason Kelce added: "We kind of knew. We heard I guess on StubHub like 70 percent of the sales were from the Philadelphia area, so we kind of knew it was going to be at least close. And then right when you came out of the locker room to open the game, the cheers for Philadelphia coming out, we knew it was going to be a big crowd for us."

Meanwhile, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who has been with the organization since 2004, seems resigned to not having a home-field advantage.

"It's certainly not ideal," he said, via ESPN.com. ... I don't think in a lot of ways it compares to other teams having three straight home games," Rivers said. "Yeah, it's tough. We were able to communicate. We didn't have to go silent count. But it's certainly not as ideal as you would love it. We've got to deal with what it is right now."

The Chargers' next two games are traditional road games -- they'll face the 0-4 Giants in New Jersey before going to Oakland. Then it's back "home" to host the Broncos before hitting the road again to play the Patriots.