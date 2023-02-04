The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, while simultaneously completing some offseason tasks. On Friday, they reportedly locked down one of their own for the future, agreeing in principle to an extension with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, per ESPN.

Stoutland has been with the Eagles since 2013. He is the longest-tenured member on the Eagles coaching staff, and one of just five offensive line coaches since the 1970 merger to produce Pro Bowlers in at least nine consecutive years with the same team, per his bio on the Eagles' website. ESPN reports that the 60-year-old has received interest from multiple teams this offseason for offensive coordinator positions.

Stoutland's unit led the NFL in rushing touchdowns during the regular season with 32. With the seven rushing touchdowns scored in their first two playoff games, the Eagles broke the record for most rushing touchdowns recorded in a single season in NFL history. The seven rushing touchdowns Philly has recorded in the postseason match the amount of rushing touchdowns scored by the rest of the NFL combined in the divisional round and Championship Sunday.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts was a big reason for the Eagles' success in 2022, and his 760 rushing yards in the regular season are the second-most recorded by a quarterback to reach the Super Bowl. The Eagles were arguably the most well-rounded team in the NFL this season, as they became the first squad since the 2010 Chargers to finish top three in total offense and defense in the regular season.