In March, the Philadelphia Eagles announced their intention to visit the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl LIX championship, dispelling rumors they planned to forgo such a ceremony. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie then explained the decision at this week's NFL annual league meeting, telling reporters it was an "obvious choice" to continue a "time-honored tradition."

"We just felt this is a time-honored tradition, being invited by the White House," Lurie said. "There was no reticence whatsoever. To be celebrated at the White House is a good thing."

The Eagles notably did not attend the White House following their first Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season. President Donald Trump famously rescinded the team's invitation when several players, including star safety Malcolm Jenkins, voiced opposition to the president, suggesting they'd skip a visit.

"There were special circumstances back then that were very different," Lurie explained Tuesday. "This was kind of an obvious choice. And we look forward to it. When you grow up and you hear about, 'Oh, the championship team got to go to the White House,' that's what this is. And so we didn't have that opportunity and now we do, and I think we're all looking forward to it."

And if there are Eagles who don't support the current president?

"Our culture is, these are optional things," Lurie said. "If you wanna enjoy this, come along and we'll have a great time. ... This is really just an invitation to the White House. We're not politicizing it in any way."

Coach Nick Sirianni is among those who've echoed Lurie's stance, telling reporters at the owners meetings he's "really excited to go" and relish the "honor" of the ceremonial visit.