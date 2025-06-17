PHILADELPHIA -- In most offseasons, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. wouldn't be getting such a golden opportunity. The second-year linebacker is certainly taking advantage of what's been in front of him.

With Nakobe Dean and Jihaad Campbell out due to injuries, the first-team reps at off-ball linebacker are going to Trotter Jr. -- and have been throughout minicamp. The son of Eagles legend Jeremiah Trotter is seizing the moment.

"Definitely because of the circumstances, you don't want to see guys injured, but with that happening my reps have gone up," a humble Trotter Jr. said at the NovaCare Complex earlier this month. "I'm blessed to still be able to have that opportunity, continuing to gain the trust of my coaches and go out there and just continue to get better and continue to improve on my game."

Injuries are a part of the game, even though it isn't ideal to have two of the top three linebackers out. Dean is recovering from a torn patella tendon suffered during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl while Campbell is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. There's a reason why a top-15 player in the NFL Draft fell to No. 31 after all.

Dean proved last season he can start and play at a high level. The Eagles didn't draft Campbell to sit the bench as an off-ball linebacker, which is where he will start his career. Both will get their opportunities to shine as key players in the Eagles defense, but this offseason is a trial run for Trotter Jr. to show the Eagles coaching staff what he can do.

It's no accident the Eagles have Trotter Jr. lined up next to Zack Baun on the first-team defense.

"Just a smart, dedicated guy," Baun said. "He's super smart. Very athletic and very instinctive when he plays the game. ... He's always had the instincts, but being in this scheme for a year, the two of us honestly, just feeling way more comfortable at this point than we were last year."

This summer will provide enough practice reps for the Eagles to get a full evaluation on Trotter Jr., whether they can rely on him to play meaningful snaps with the first-team defense. Dean will eventually be back, but he'll need time to get back up to full speed. Same with Campbell, as it will be a race to see who returns first.

Dean is also heading into a contract year, so this summer could be a trial run for the 2025 season and beyond. Trotter Jr. is a good special teams player and a student of the game, growing into his role in Vic Fangio's defense.

"Getting in a routine. I think this being routine as far as game week and then going into practice," Trotter said on the improvements he made this offseason. "You know, my daily routine as far as the weight room, pre-practice stuff, getting here early in the morning. I think being consistent with that really helps me be consistent when I'm out there on the field.

"I really believe that it all translates if you're consistent in all areas of your life, it's gonna translate to you being on the field."

While Trotter Jr. has the instincts, does he have the speed and lateral quickness for today's NFL? That's what the Eagles are going to find out this summer.