Eagles, Jets and Saints players are trying to recruit Tyrann Mathieu on social media
The Pro Bowl Cardinals safety could be on the move this offseason thanks to his hefty contract
When Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim admitted this week that his team was still in the "evaluation process" regarding safety Tyrann Mathieu's future, he didn't only spark speculation of the "Honey Badger" becoming available.
He also incited some immediate recruiting efforts around the league.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills all wasted no time taking to Twitter to campaign for their teams to pursue Mathieu -- or Mathieu to pursue them -- after the Cardinals Pro Bowler himself acknowledged "it's a business."
Less than a hour after Mathieu's tweet, Adams was already telling him how it "would be a show every Sunday" if he came to New York, asking his fellow LSU alumnus to "come link up with the Jets."
Thomas made his own pitch in an effort to bring Mathieu back to his hometown in New Orleans, telling the five-year Arizona veteran to "come to the BLOCK," where "all we trying to do is win every game and not get caught up in weirdo stuff." The young Saints wideout has since deleted that post, but he also went on to retweet Adams's message about the Jets.
Mills, meanwhile, who is fresh off a Super Bowl win as a former seventh-round pick out of LSU, tweeted, "Bring Arizona 32 to Philly!" in an apparent effort to make the "Honey Badger" part of the Eagles' title-winning secondary.
Mathieu, of course, remains under contract with the Cardinals for now. The former third-round pick, an All-Pro in 2015 who started all 16 games in 2017, is entering just the second year of a five-year, $62.5 million extension he inked with Arizona in 2016. But the contract, per Spotrac, has a potential out for 2020, which would result in just $3 million in dead money, making the veteran a potential trade candidate on a rebuilding Cards team.
