Quarterback Joe Milton III was one of the stars of a wild Thanksgiving in the NFL, as he led his Philadelphia Eagles to a 39-38 come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys. Milton threw for 331 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, plus added another score on the ground. He engineered a 21-point comeback, which was the largest in Thanksgiving history.

Another layer to Milton's epic story is that he's a former Cowboy.

Dallas traded a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for Milton and a seventh-rounder prior to the 2025 season, and planned to stash him on the practice squad this year after Sam Howell won the battle to back up Dak Prescott. In October, the rival Eagles signed Milton to their active roster, but Milton apparently didn't want to go.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that when Milton's agent informed him that the Eagles had acquired him, the quarterback said he wasn't going. He wanted to stay in Dallas on the practice squad because he loved the Cowboys.

Milton found himself starting in Philly after Jalen Hurts was shut down for the year following his diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis and after his backup, Tanner McKee, lost three starts in a row. Milton has now won two of his first three career starts and just registered a pretty eye-opening passing performance on Thursday. According to Next Gen Stats, Milton had more passing yards (139) and passing touchdowns (three) on 20+ air-yard throws outside the pocket in any game since at least 2016.

Milton was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2024. He was a six-year college player known for his ridiculous arm talent, which will always make him an intriguing player to NFL teams. The thought was if he could rein in that bazooka attached to his shoulder and learn how to consistently lay the ball, then he could be a very good player.

So, what does the future hold for Milton? Well, the Eagles quarterback situation is uncertain right now after Hurts was shut down due to blood clots. Philadelphia has said Hurts is expected to make a full recovery, but this is a scary diagnosis that has affected other athletes for the rest of their lives. Milton is set to be a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason, and he's made some money with how he's performed over the past couple of weeks.