PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be getting a key piece of their offensive line back for Thursday's showdown with the Washington Commanders. Left tackle Jordan Mailata has been a full participant in practice all week (although the Eagles are only holding walkthroughs) and the team opened up his 21-day practice window to return on a short week.

The Eagles gave away another clue Mailata was ready to return when the team released tight end Jack Stoll Tuesday, clearing a roster space for Mailata. Safe to say Mailata is set to play football again.

"That was extremely tough," Mailata said of his absence. "I love the team. I love to be out there. I love my job. This is a special opportunity that we have this year to go out there and win a Super Bowl.

"For me, I had to put my ego aside and just deal with the injury first. I think shifting my focus to getting back on the field was probably the number one goal of mine and trying not to feel left out or left behind. So, just focusing on treatment every day really helped me, in hindsight get to where I am today."

With Mailata expected back, left tackle Fred Johnson will be relegated to the bench. The biggest supporter of Johnson was Mailata, who made sure his backup was more than comfortable in his starting role.

"I don't need to say anything. Fred is awesome. Love him, love him to death," Mailata said. "He stepped up and that's a credit to Fred and a credit to Stout [Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland] for preparing him that way.

"I was texting him money bags before the game, texting him money bags after the game. I was telling him you're loading the bank right now. I'm excited for Fred for next year."

Johnson is going to be a free agent and made his case to be a starter somewhere. He allowed a 10.1% pressure rate in 109 pass-blocking snaps and has allowed five sacks and 11 pressures in his four starts, the majority of which were a result of Jalen Hurts holding onto the ball longer than any other quarterback in the league.

Where Johnson made his presence felt was his run blocking. The Eagles averaged 213.5 rushing yards per game in Johnson's four starts, easily leading the league. They also averaged 5.1 yards per carry and had 10 rushing touchdowns.

Mailata was behind him every step of the way.

"I was always going to the meetings," Mailata said. "I was going to the installs to make sure that if there was any new terminology that I had to be in there so eventually when I do get back, I can slide right in and execute the play."

The Eagles have rolled in Mailata's absence, winning all four games he's missed. He doesn't want to mess up a good thing the team has going right now when he returns.

"I just don't want to be the reason we lose this game because the streak is awesome," Mailata said. "I'm always eager. I'm an eager beaver, but I'm excited that if the opportunity comes this week, I'll be there."