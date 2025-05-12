Jordan Mailata is showing he is more than an All-Pro offensive tackle that protects Jalen Hurts' blind side. Over the weekend, Mailata had a chance to perform Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" for the country music star while meeting him backstage at a George Strait concert.

Stapleton clearly was impressed as he clapped for Mailata's rendition and even gave Mailata a handshake as a result.

"Tennessee Whiskey" was originally recorded by singer David Allan Coe in the early 1980s, but Stapleton covered the iconic tune back in 2015. He's been performing the country song ever since.

Mailata has previously showcased his musical talent on several occasions.

The Eagles offensive lineman appeared on Season 7 of the musical competition show "The Masked Singer," where he performed MKTO's "Classic" along with Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" and Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive" before being eliminated.

In addition, Mailata has appeared on several editions of the Eagles' Christmas albums, including singing alongside Patti LaBelle for a version of "This Christmas." If that wasn't enough, Mailata also sang Queen's "We Are The Champions" while speaking at the Eagles' Super Bowl Parade in February.

If Mailata wants to embark on another career path after retiring from football, singing could certainly be in his future.